DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our return to CDMX sold out in minutes, so we’re doubling down & bringing you a second date on Saturday 14 October. Expect a slice of the same: the finest in house & techno.
Please note: this event starts at 8pm.
Please note that prices are in USD and th
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.