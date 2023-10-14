DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Mexico City | Oct 14

Mexico City
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMexico City
$53.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our return to CDMX sold out in minutes, so we’re doubling down & bringing you a second date on Saturday 14 October. Expect a slice of the same: the finest in house & techno.

Please note that prices are in USD and that conversion rate is dependent on your

Presented by Boiler Room USA.

Lineup

4
AAAA, AceMoMa, AK Sports and 4 more

Venue

Mexico City

Mexico City, CDMX
Doors open10:00 pm

