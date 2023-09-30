Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.

So Fetch - 2000s Party

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MANCHESTER, WE MADE FETCH HAPPEN 💕

After another sold out event So Fetch is coming back to Manchester for a night full of 00's magic!

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong. So Fetch is happening

Presented by Throwback Events.
Lineup

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

