SEXTILE + N8NOFACE w/ Nuxx Vomica

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75

About

Sextile - Since emerging in 2015, Sextile have been a party-provoking force on the LA underground, capable of kicking up a riot with the raw-edged squall of a synth or the sharp-elbowed jerk of a guitar. Originally formed by Brady Keehn and Melissa Scaduto Read more

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Nuxx Vomica, N8NOFACE, Sextile

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

