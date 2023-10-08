DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sophie

MOTH Club
Sun, 8 Oct, 6:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £10
Sophie, Is an autobiographical, one-woman show that transports its audience back to the 90s as we watch Emily navigate her way through womanhood and sisterhood with Sophie, who lives with Down syndrome.

Presented by Down The Lens.

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open6:00 pm
320 capacity

