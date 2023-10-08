DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sophie, Is an autobiographical, one-woman show that transports its audience back to the 90s as we watch Emily navigate her way through womanhood and sisterhood with Sophie, who lives with Down syndrome.
As Emily begins consuming plenty of cheap booze, sno
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.