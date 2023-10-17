Top track

Cabiria - DISCO-CAFÉ

Semana Cero : Cabiria + TRISTAN! + cirqui

16 toneladas
Tue, 17 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

the queen of spain Cabiria + the cute boy TRISTAN! + local princess cirqui

Todas las edades

organizado por @cero.en.conducta con el apoyo de Vibra Mahou

Lineup

Cabiria, Tristan!

Venue

16 toneladas

Carrer de Ricardo Micó, 3, 46009 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

