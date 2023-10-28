DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mayan Warrior; Halloween (Final Farewell)

Grand Park - Event Lawn
Sat, 28 Oct, 5:00 pm
From $74.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
To our friends and family in Los Angeles,

It comes at no surprise this vibrant city is set to host our final farewell fundraiser 🫶 LA was the first city we joined forces with our new found amigos @strangerthan__. A first ever Grand Park concert fundraise Read more

Presented by Stranger Than.

Venue

Grand Park - Event Lawn

200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

