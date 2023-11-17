DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AFROJACK: WINTER FESTIVAL

Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $62.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

Dance music icon Afrojack returns to New York City to headline a specially cura Read more

Presented by Avant Gardner & Pulse Events

Lineup

Afrojack

Venue

Great Hall at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

