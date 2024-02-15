Top track

Pachyman - Trago Coqueto

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pachyman + Baby's Berserk

Green Door Store
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pachyman - Trago Coqueto
Got a code?

About

Puerto Rico native Pachy García started playing guitar at a young age but his developing interest for early Jamaican music made him switch to piano & bass instead. It wasn’t until he relocated to Los Angeles that he began self teaching himself drums. Aroun...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pachyman, Baby's Berserk

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.