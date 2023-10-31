Top track

Fred Wesley - House Party

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fred Wesley and The New J.B.'s

District
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fred Wesley - House Party
Got a code?

About

HSP PRSNTS: Fred Wesley and The New J.B.'s at District on 31st October 2023.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by HSP PRSNTS.

Lineup

Fred Wesley and The New J.B.’s

Venue

District

61 Jordan Street, Liverpool L1 0BW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.