Top track

Priceless Bodies - No Roses

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MARCO WOOLF + PRICELESS BODIES + PETER PIEK

Soup
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Priceless Bodies - No Roses
Got a code?

About

PROFORMA X BEGEHUNGEN present:
MARCO WOOLF + PRICELESS BODIES + PETER PIEK

As part of our cities 40th twinning anniversary programme, we are announcing an evening of live music with artists representing Manchester and Chemnitz!

Lineup:

Marco Woolf
T...

Presented by PROFORMA X Begehungen.

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.