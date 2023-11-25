Top track

Monteavaro - Adiós Supernova

Monteavaro + Nadolibre (Moments Festival)

Siroco
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Monteavaro + Nadolibre. Moments festival Madrid

Moments te trae a una de las salas con más solera del indie nacional a Monteavaro, banda sobradamente conocida dentro de la escena madrileña, y a Nadolibre, grupo malagueño que presenta su primer Ep en la ca...

Organizado por MOMENTS & SUMA.
Lineup

nadolibre, Monteavaro

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

