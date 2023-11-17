DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chef Cheeza

Sala Clamores
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Chef Cheeza regresa a Clamores después de un soldout en 2021 acompañado de una formación de lujo junto con Sholo Truth y Oliver Kei para presentar su disco debut ‘Y Soñaré Contigo’ como colofón en Madrid después de girar por varias ciudades. Un concierto p Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Chef Cheeza

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.