Top track

Superchunk - Art Class (Song for Yayoi Kusama)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Superchunk + Solcina

Supersonic Records
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Superchunk - Art Class (Song for Yayoi Kusama)
Got a code?

About

Formé en 1989 à Chapel Hill, en Caroline du Nord, Superchunk est composé de Mac McCaughan (guitare, chant), Jim Wilbur (guitare, chœurs), Jon Wurster (batterie, chœurs) et Laura Ballance (basse, chœurs). Depuis la sortie de leur premier 7 pouces en 1989, S Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Superchunk

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.