DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bar Italia + Millais Flower Honey

sPAZIO211
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€18.50

I Bar Italia sono Nina Cristante, Sam Fenton e Jezmi Fehmi.

«Una nuova band da tenere d'occhio» secondo The Face o ancora «la stella emergente da guardare nel 2023» a detta di The Times.

Una band che comprende il valore dell'incomprensibilità, per quanto Read more

bar italia

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

