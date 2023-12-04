Top track

Mark Guiliana Solo Residency

Zebulon
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mark Guiliana

Mark Guiliana has become recognized as one of the world’s leading drummers, admired and in demand across the spectrum from jazz to rock to electronic music for his rhythmic sophistication, creative impulse and individual sound. He has been i...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Mark Guiliana

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

