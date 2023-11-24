DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Underdark x Cruelty

Downstairs at the Dome
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Underdark x Cruelty.

Making their home at a point where screamo, black metal, and shoegaze intersect, Underdark have crafted a take on extreme metal that is as intricate as it is anthemic. Graceful melodic passages and bouts of furious savagery com...

Presented by Heathens To Murgatroyd.

Lineup

Cruelty, Underdark

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.