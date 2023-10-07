Top track

Stone

Dead Poet Society, Public Theatre, Clementine

The Coast
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Stone
About

Aggie Theatre Presents:

Dead Poet Society at The Coast Fort Collins

A perfect symbol for Dead Poet Society is the "shitty old seven-string" that guitarist Jack Collins bought at a mall back in high school. "Our former bass player actually took a solderin Read more

Presented by Aggie Theatre

Lineup

Dead Poet Society, Public Theatre, Clementine

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

