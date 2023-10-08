Top track

Jarreau Vandal - Someone That You Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jarreau Vandal U.S. tour at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Sun, 8 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJSacramento
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jarreau Vandal - Someone That You Love
Got a code?

Event information

We're bringing you a special day party with Jarreau Vandal.

You can buy a ticket to be on the guest list... TODAY!

The Skinny -OUTSIDE SET TIMES -TBA

Grab a ticket today!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by The Flamingo House & Requiem Events

Lineup

Jarreau Vandal

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.