Stephen Steinbrink w/ Charlie Reed, Jessica Mindrum

Sleeping Village
Mon, 23 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15.45

Stephen Steinbrink - Brand New Manic Brain Holder
About

$12 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+

Stephen Steinbrink is an American songwriter and producer. The majority of his youth was spent living an improvised and experimental existence, making music in the fabled west coast DIY music community. Currently living in Oa Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

