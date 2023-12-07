Top track

Rabbit Hole

False Heads

Voodoo Daddy's
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rabbit Hole
About

False Heads

https://www.falseheads.com/

+ supports

Settlements

https://linktr.ee/settlementsband

Brøke

https://linktr.ee/Brokebanduk

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Everything is Fine
Lineup

False Heads

Venue

Voodoo Daddy's

7A Timber Hill, Norwich NR1 3JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

