Top track

Dystopia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LESOIR

The Lower Third
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dystopia
Got a code?

About

NEW UK TOUR LESOIR

2023 so far has been a year of preparations. Lesoir entered the studio to work on their new, already 6th, album. Again with John Cornfield & Paul Reeve (Muse) behind the controls.

In October the band may join Riverside on tour as speci...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Lesoir

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.