An 80th Birthday Concert for Bert Jansch

Royal Festival Hall
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50

About

Celebrate the enduring legacy of the folk musician with Martin Simpson, Jacqui McShee, Robert Plant, Bernard Butler, Kathryn Williams and Sam Lee.

Bert Jansch is widely acknowledged as one of the most influential songwriters and guitarists of all time.

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears, Earth Records and The Bert Jansch Foundation in association with the Southbank Centre.

Lineup

Bernard Butler, Jacqui McShee’s Pentangle, Sam Lee and 10 more

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

