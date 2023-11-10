DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John St. Jam - Back By Popular Demand

The Local
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $18.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Doors: 6pm, wine and beer available
Event start: 7pm

The hugely popular John St. Jam is back in Saugerties! Terri and Steve Massardo will once again bring together musicians ranging from contemporary folk, to blues, bluegrass, and country in their signa...

Presented by Hudson Valley Live.

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.