Top track

Ultralágrima - Dónde Tú Estás

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DBDB x 「lotura」

Dabadaba
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJDonostia-San Sebastian
From €7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ultralágrima - Dónde Tú Estás
Got a code?

About

Primera fiesta de「lotura」en Dabadaba 🪩🥹

Estreno en Euskadi y en horario de club!!: Blu Boi live + Ultralágrima live.

El line-up lo completan Triames live + el explosivo b2b entre Andreas Cuello y KIKA1000. _

Aprovecha los tickets limitados a sólo 7€ Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

「lotura」, Ultralágrima, Blu Boi

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.