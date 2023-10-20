DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Primera fiesta de「lotura」en Dabadaba 🪩🥹
Estreno en Euskadi y en horario de club!!: Blu Boi live + Ultralágrima live.
El line-up lo completan Triames live + el explosivo b2b entre Andreas Cuello y KIKA1000. _
Aprovecha los tickets limitados a sólo 7€
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.