French Cassettes

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

French Cassettes

W/ Tino Drima, Adriana McCassim

11/17/2023 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Patio Show.

21+

Harmony-driven power-pop from San Francisco.

The quartet’s new LP, Rolodex, is hook- filled and rooted in pop, layered wi Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

French Cassettes, Tino Drima, Adriana McCassim

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

