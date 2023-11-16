Top track

Pete x Bas x Fumez the Engineer - Plugged In

Pete & Bas - Smash Your Back Doors In November Tour

New Century
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £23.36

About

Something Goes Right presents Pete & Bas

South East London's finest grime duo Pete & Bas are back with new music and heading on their Smash Your Back Doors In live tour this November at SWG3 Glasgow (15th), New Century Manchester (16th), Marble Factor Read more

Presented by Something Goes Right

Lineup

Pete & Bas

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

