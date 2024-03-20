Top track

Pete x Bas x Fumez the Engineer - Plugged In

Pete & Bas and The Northern Boys

New Century
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £23.36

About

Something Goes Right presents Pete & Bas
+ The Northern Boys

South East London's finest grime duo Pete & Bas are back with new music and heading on their Smash Your Back Doors In live tour this March at New Century Manchester (20th), SWG3 Glasgow (...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Northern Boys, Pete & Bas

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

