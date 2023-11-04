Top track

Hallan + Flip Top Head + Pack Of Animals

The Lanes
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

“Stop what you are doing and please focus up, you cannot miss this thing” Jack Saunders (BBC Radio 1)

Portsmouth’s finest, Hallan, are riding high off the back of the release of their latest EP ‘The Noise of a Firing Gun’ their second on tastemaker label...

Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Flip Top Head, Hallan

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

