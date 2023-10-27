Top track

Liza Anne - Cheerleader

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liza Anne, FIGHTMASTER

The Sultan Room
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Liza Anne - Cheerleader
Got a code?

About

Liza Anne's UTOPIAN

with special guest FIGHTMASTER

Shania Twain costume contest! Winner gets a prize!

This is a 16+ event

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Liza Anne, E.R. Fightmaster

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.