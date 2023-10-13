Top track

Rogue Valley - The Wolves and the Ravens

Rogue Valley Album Release w/ Molly Maher

Icehouse
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $25.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$19 ADVANCE // $24 AT THE DOOR

Rogue Valley is an Americana band based in the Twin Cities where the blend of urban development and natural landscape converge along the shores of the Mississippi River. The band raced onto the local scene a little over a de Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Molly Maher, Rogue Valley

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

