Glass Onion Vintage Pop Up: Leeds

PROJECT HOUSE
Sun, 8 Oct, 11:30 am
ArtLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Shopping sustainably just got a whole lot easier!

Shop thousands of trend led vintage vintage pieces at Glass Onion’s first HUGE pop up at Project House.

Featuring:

- Unbelievable deals and discount area with thousands of items

- Hand selected boutiq Read more

Glass Onion presents...

Glass Onion

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open11:30 am
1000 capacity

