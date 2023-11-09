Top track

Lucrecia Dalt - No Tiempo

Lucrecia Dalt (plus support from Helen Ganya)

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £15.82

About

The Berlin-based Colombian experimental electronic musician, composer and sound artist Lucrecia Dalt performs from ¡Ay!, The Wire's album of the year 2022. Tracing a timeline of Lucrecia Dalt’s sonic trajectory is an elusive endeavour. As a musician, sound Read more

Presented by Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.

Lineup

Helen Ganya, Lucrecia Dalt

Venue

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Gardner Center Rd, Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

