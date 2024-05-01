Top track

Heartbeats

José González

Miami Beach Bandshell
Wed, 1 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Twenty years since Veneer, his uncompromisingly candid, game-changing debut, Swedish singer-songwriter Jose González celebrates its anniversary with selected US special solo shows

It’s hard to believe an album recorded with merely the most basic of equipm Read more

Presented by The Rhythm Foundation and Poplife

Lineup

José González

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

