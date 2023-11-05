DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fat Dog

The White Hotel
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

Venue

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

