Camden Rocks Club Xmas Bash Pt. 2

The Underworld
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Closing off the year with the Camden Rocks Club Xmas Weekender! Two nights spinning indie rock icons over electronics... Foo Fighters, Blink 182, Muse, Paramore... bringing all the best tunes to Camden Town's iconic The Underworld.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Rocks Club Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
500 capacity
Accessibility information

