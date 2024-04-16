DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eddy de Pretto

L'Olympia
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€39.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Eddy de Pretto fait son grand retour avec un nouveau single : "R+V".

Ne manquez pas l'occasion de le voir en concert lors de sa tournée en 2024 !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Eddy De Pretto

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

