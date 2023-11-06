Top track

Neck Deep - In Bloom

Neck Deep + invités

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Au cours des dix dernières années, Neck Deep s'est imposé dans les charts UK et internationaux, a vendu des centaines de milliers de disques et de tickets de concert, a fait la couverture des magazines du monde entier et a tourné avec des groupes comme All Read more

Présenté par Opus Live.

Lineup

Neck Deep

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

