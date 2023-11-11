Top track

John Murry in concerto

Villa Angaran San Giuseppe
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:15 pm
GigsBassano del Grappa
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Bassano del Grappa, in Villa Angaran San Giuseppe, una delle sole 5 date del tour in Italia di John Murry. Ingresso riservato ai soci Uglydogs 2023.

John Murry è uno dei beniamini del folk indipendente americano. John Murry, nato e cresciuto in Missi Read more

Presentato da UGLYDOGS APS.
Lineup

John Murry

Venue

Villa Angaran San Giuseppe

Via Cà Morosini, 41, 36061 Bassano del Grappa VI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

