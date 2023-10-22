DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tropicana Open Air: Massianello, Eli Rojas y más

La Terrrazza
Sun, 22 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

[ESP] Vuelve Tropicana, vuelven los puestas de sol con mas sabor!!!!

E﻿sta vez en La Terrrazza para disfrutar de un sunset con la mejor música Afrolatin House

*Cuida tu imagen, el local tiene reservado el derecho de admisión y habrá filtro en puerta.

Organizado por INNOVA GROUP.

Lineup

Nacho Donatelli

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

