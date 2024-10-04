Top track

Tusks

Gullivers
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Emily Underhill creates atmospheric, arresting alternative pop under the moniker Tusks. Drawing comparisons to Sigur Rós and Explosions In The Sky, Tusks gained support from the likes of BBC 6 Mus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tusks

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

