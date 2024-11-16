Top track

Live At Leeds In The City 2024

Various Venues, Leeds
Sat, 16 Nov, 12:00 pm
GigsLeeds
From £38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live at Leeds in the City is held at various venues across Leeds city centre. You can go from venue to venue to see your favourite artists or discover new music you love, whilst enjoying everything the city has to offer!

Tickets for the Live at Leeds Fest...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Futuresound.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Everything Everything, Alfie Templeman, The K’s and 9 more

Venue

Various Venues, Leeds

Leeds, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

