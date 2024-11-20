DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

W. H. Lung

Strange Brew
Wed, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“Wow, where did that come from?” - 5 Star Live Review, The Times

Starting off as a studio only three-piece shrouded in mystery, Manchester's W. H. Lung have evolved across two acclaimed full lengths into one of the UK's most exciting live acts & a forward...

This is a 14+ event (14-17s must be accompanied by a 21+ adult, ratio 1:1).
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
Lineup

W. H. LUNG

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

