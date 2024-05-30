DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

André 3000: New Blue Sun LIVE (late show)

The Blue Room
Thu, 30 May, 9:00 pm
GigsNashville
$161.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

*There is a 2 ticket limit purchase limit

*Tickets are non-transferable

André Benjamin - best known as André 3000 - is one of the most revered, celebrated artists of the last three decades, an auteu...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

André 3000

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.