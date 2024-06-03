Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

101 Part Time Jobs with Alfie Templeman

Strongroom Bar
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:30 pm
PodcastLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Alfie Templeman in conversation on Giles Bidder's 101 Part Time Jobs podcast, on the release week of Alfie's new album Radiosoul.

Featured by The Sunday Times, NME and Kerrang!, 101 Part Time Jobs is the podcast where we hear from musicians about how...

Presented by 101 Part Time Jobs hosted by Giles Bidder.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alfie Templeman

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

FAQs

Will Alfie be performing?!

Yes! Alfie will be playing 2-3 acoustic songs to finish the event.

