Faded Rooftop Day Party

Dalston Roofpark
Mon, 27 May, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
£24.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Don't be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened. After 12 long years, and almost 1500 events Faded is coming to an end.

Join us on Bank Holiday Monday at Dalston Roofpark as we close the chapter on what has been one hell of a ride. As always, good...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Faded.
£
Dalston Roofpark

The Print House, 18-22 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL
Doors open3:00 pm
350 capacity

