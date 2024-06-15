Top track

Destroyer: Kiss Tribute

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$30.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Warehouse Concert Hall Presents

DESTROYER: CANADA'S PREMIER KISS TRIBUTE
https://www.destroyercanada.com

"DESTROYER Canada is based out of Windsor, Ontario. The band has four talented musicians with over 100 years of musical experience when com...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

