Top track

Graphic Nature - Killing Floor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Graphic Nature

The Adrian Flux Waterfront
Tue, 16 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Graphic Nature - Killing Floor
Got a code?

About

Graphic Nature

https://linktr.ee/graphicnature404

+ support

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Graphic Nature

Venue

The Adrian Flux Waterfront

139-141 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1QH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.