DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Velvet Echoes Records presents buzzy Bristol DIY-psych quartet Dreamwave, who recently announced their debut EP ‘Dreamwave and The Mindcave' - set for release May 3rd.
Support comes from Irish dance-punk duo Frank & Beans and Spitting Image.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.