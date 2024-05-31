Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

So Fetch - 2000s Party (Huddersfield)

The Parish
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.
Got a code?

About

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!” Regina George was wrong.

So Fetch is happening, playing all your favourite hits from the 00s! Think Britney Spears to Avril Lavigne. McFly to Usher. Rihanna to Gwen Stefani. Justin Ti...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Parish

28 Kirkgate, Huddersfield HD1 1QQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.